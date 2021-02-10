iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.8% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,772. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.29 and a 200-day moving average of $209.40. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $252.59.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

