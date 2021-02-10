iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s 6th Largest Position

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.0% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,613,000 after purchasing an additional 38,534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 184,456 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,127,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,947,000 after acquiring an additional 24,477 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $199,763,000.

IJH traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $252.05. 97,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,772. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $252.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.40.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

