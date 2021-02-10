iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.23

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.23 and last traded at $39.23, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 232,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after buying an additional 54,887 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

