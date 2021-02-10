iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Shares Acquired by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. iShares Asia 50 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.80% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $21,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NASDAQ AIA opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $101.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.11.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

