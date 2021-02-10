iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRBT. Northland Securities downgraded shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $68,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $240,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in iRobot by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in iRobot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iRobot by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in iRobot by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

IRBT stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.62. The stock had a trading volume of 25,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,998. iRobot has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $197.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

