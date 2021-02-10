IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) and Deltagen (OTCMKTS:DGEN) Head to Head Analysis

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) and Deltagen (OTCMKTS:DGEN) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get IQVIA alerts:

87.2% of IQVIA shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of IQVIA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of Deltagen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IQVIA and Deltagen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IQVIA $11.09 billion 3.18 $191.00 million $5.94 30.95 Deltagen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IQVIA has higher revenue and earnings than Deltagen.

Risk and Volatility

IQVIA has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deltagen has a beta of 20.88, suggesting that its share price is 1,988% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IQVIA and Deltagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IQVIA 1.61% 18.03% 4.64% Deltagen N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IQVIA and Deltagen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IQVIA 0 2 15 0 2.88 Deltagen 0 0 0 0 N/A

IQVIA presently has a consensus price target of $173.94, suggesting a potential downside of 5.37%. Given IQVIA’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe IQVIA is more favorable than Deltagen.

Summary

IQVIA beats Deltagen on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc. provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. The Technology & Analytics Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation services; real world solutions; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. This segment also provides country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers project management and clinical monitoring; clinical trial support services; and strategic planning and design services, as well as clinical trial, genomic, bioanalytical, ADME, discovery, vaccine and biomarker laboratory services. The Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. The company has a strategic alliance with ACCORD-2 to provide single research platform to speed development of new COVID-19 treatments. IQVIA Holdings Inc. serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic, and consumer health companies. The company was formerly known as Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IQVIA Holdings Inc. in November 2017. IQVIA Holdings Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Deltagen Company Profile

Deltagen, Inc. provides drug discovery tools and services to the biopharmaceutical industry and to the academic research community in the United States. The company offers a suite of programs designed to enhance the efficiency of drug discovery, including access to biological models, as well as small-molecule and secreted protein drug targets. It also provides target validation data in the areas of immunology and metabolic diseases. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.