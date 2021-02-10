IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IQE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get IQE alerts:

IQEPF stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. IQE has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $868.53 million, a PE ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 3.10.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.