IOTA Trading 87.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. IOTA has a total market cap of $2.30 billion and $235.06 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOTA has traded 87.2% higher against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00065710 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000091 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000174 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

