Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,373 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 891% compared to the average daily volume of 643 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 66,773 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000.

NYSEARCA URA traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $17.55. 6,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,860. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $17.39.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.