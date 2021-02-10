Investors Buy High Volume of uniQure Put Options (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,263 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,258% compared to the average volume of 93 put options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Get uniQure alerts:

In other news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $27,814.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,582 shares of company stock worth $2,298,109. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 11.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 10.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.19. uniQure has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.50.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.