Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,015 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,766% compared to the typical volume of 108 call options.

Shares of MCO opened at $282.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.78 and its 200 day moving average is $280.31. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.08.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Moody’s by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,241,000 after acquiring an additional 66,587 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 43,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Moody’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,186,000 after acquiring an additional 207,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

