Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 359 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.2% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after purchasing an additional 457,885 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,995,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after purchasing an additional 243,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after purchasing an additional 242,922 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $474.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $448.56 and a 200 day moving average of $386.06. The stock has a market cap of $193.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $478.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

