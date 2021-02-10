Investment Management of Virginia LLC Purchases 395 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,695 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 2.4% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $126.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.25. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.04. The company has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

