Investment Management of Virginia LLC Purchases 24,801 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,801 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

SMDV opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37.

