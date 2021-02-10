Investment Management of Virginia LLC Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $238.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

