Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $3.33 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

NYSE:MRK opened at $75.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.29. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

