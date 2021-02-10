Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ON Semiconductor (ON)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON):

2/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.50 to $37.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $36.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $39.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $41.00 to $44.00.

2/1/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/1/2021 – ON Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/25/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – ON Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ON Semiconductor is well-positioned to benefit from the solid momentum witnessed in image sensors amid consistent growth in advanced driver-assistance systems (“ADAS”) domain. Strong traction for silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power products driven by growth in electric vehicles (EVs) augurs well. Also, healthy growth in the 5G infrastructure business favors growth prospects. Besides, the recovery seen automotive sector bodes well for the long haul. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, softness in demand from industrial, automotive and consumer end-markets due to the COVID-19 outbreak remains a concern, at least in the near term. Moreover, a highly leveraged balance sheet and susceptibility to forex headwinds due to sizeable international market exposure are persistent overhangs.”

1/6/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – ON Semiconductor is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.10. 267,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,892,174. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 118,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

