Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for The Blackstone Group (BX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) in the last few weeks:

1/28/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $72.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/26/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – The Blackstone Group is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – The Blackstone Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have underperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and met in one of the trailing four quarters. Recently, the company inked a deal to buy DCI, which will further enhance its digital capabilities. Blackstone remains well-positioned to benefit from its fund-raising ability, revenue mix, persistent asset inflows and inorganic growth efforts. Its transition from a publicly traded partnership to a corporation is expected to help attract more investors. Yet, continuously increasing expenses (mainly owing to higher general and administrative costs) are expected to hamper the bottom line to some extent in the near term. Further, lower chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities, given the volatile earnings and high debt level is a concern.”

BX stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.89. 3,865,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,681. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.89. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.25 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 93.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

