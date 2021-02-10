Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 63.72%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,078. The stock has a market cap of $72.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.64. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

