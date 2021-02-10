Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $298.73

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $298.73 and last traded at $296.13, with a volume of 419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $297.66.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,714,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $222,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 138.5% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,464 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

