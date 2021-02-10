Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.40

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.40 and last traded at $65.40, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.93.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWL. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 180,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

