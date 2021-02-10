Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.54 and last traded at $42.54. Approximately 458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.43% of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

