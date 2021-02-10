Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.10

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 251,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 244,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

