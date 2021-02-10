Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,005 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $343,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $332.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,037,414. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $334.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

