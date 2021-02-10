Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $13.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
