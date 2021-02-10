Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $13.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

