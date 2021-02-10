Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.04

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.04 and last traded at $45.04, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.54.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 177,642 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,334,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 131,605 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,145,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,936,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

