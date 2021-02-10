Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,171 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,518. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

