Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.25.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
