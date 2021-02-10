Intrua Financial LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 1.4% of Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752,328 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,463,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,935,000 after buying an additional 566,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after acquiring an additional 462,211 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 176.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 710,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after acquiring an additional 453,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,147,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,841,353.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,632. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $78.36. 31,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223,799. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.