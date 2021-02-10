Internet of People Price Hits $0.0253 on Major Exchanges (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last week, Internet of People has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. One Internet of People coin can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Internet of People has a total market capitalization of $339,926.10 and approximately $1.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 244.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000043 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00031424 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Internet of People Coin Profile

Internet of People (IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global

