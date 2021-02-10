International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 138,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.78. 58,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,277,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.60. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $155.60. The company has a market cap of $109.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.71.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

