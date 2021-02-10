International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) is Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ocean Endowment Partners LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 4.1% of Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,583,000 after purchasing an additional 616,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,924,000 after purchasing an additional 386,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 73.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,174,000 after purchasing an additional 279,308 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.83. 152,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,277,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $155.60. The company has a market cap of $108.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.60.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.71.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

