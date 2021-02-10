Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Raised to $85.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $57.50 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.51 and its 200 day moving average is $37.78. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,352 shares in the company, valued at $16,569,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $76,919.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 508,353 shares of company stock valued at $29,451,837. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after purchasing an additional 594,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,805,000 after acquiring an additional 739,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 52.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after acquiring an additional 406,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 38.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 117,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 40,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

