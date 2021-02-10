Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Summer Street assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $76,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $4,753,312.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,353 shares of company stock valued at $29,451,837 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 15,841 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,951,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

NTLA stock opened at $73.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

