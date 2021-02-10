Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.27.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Summer Street assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.
In other news, COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $76,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $4,753,312.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,353 shares of company stock valued at $29,451,837 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
NTLA stock opened at $73.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 2.09.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.
