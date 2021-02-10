Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,004,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $247.13. 8,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.96.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,687 shares of company stock worth $403,241 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.