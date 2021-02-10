Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 241 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. 3M makes up 0.8% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.51. 67,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,611. The company has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

