Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.97. 41,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,419. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $128.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.42.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

