Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $850,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.62. 26,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,991. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $267.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.24 and a 200 day moving average of $237.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

