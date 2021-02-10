Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,683 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $9,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of IYR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.14. The stock had a trading volume of 252,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693,252. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.04. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

