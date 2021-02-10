Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Acquires 57 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $313.90. 242,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,210. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.44 and its 200 day moving average is $295.88. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $182.10 and a 52 week high of $314.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

