Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $233.00

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $233.00 and last traded at $226.30, with a volume of 3911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.26.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $147.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -96.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.56.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,187 shares of company stock worth $6,585,132. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

