Insider Selling: Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO Sells 15,105 Shares of Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO David K. Jones sold 15,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $755,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David K. Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vroom alerts:

On Monday, December 7th, David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Vroom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00.

VRM stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.96. 3,177,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,270,394. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.55. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vroom in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vroom in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vroom in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Vroom from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.