Insider Selling: Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Director Barry Dale Hines sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $375,000.00.

Shares of RRBI traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $50.70. 43 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,525. The firm has a market cap of $371.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.95. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red River Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 554.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares during the second quarter worth $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; tax-exempt loans; and consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and standby letters of credit.

