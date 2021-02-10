Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sells 5,051 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $433,880.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,703,378.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,572 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $134,830.44.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,046 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $167,485.56.

Shares of POWI stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.40. 387,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,999. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.99. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $99.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,287,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,506,000 after buying an additional 4,656,180 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,211,000 after buying an additional 2,233,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,940,000 after buying an additional 1,195,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Power Integrations by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after buying an additional 1,042,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in Power Integrations by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,102,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,104,000 after buying an additional 634,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

