Insider Selling: Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) CFO Sells 6,254 Shares of Stock

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) CFO Bryan T. Baldasare sold 6,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $187,620.00.

VIVO opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIVO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 674,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 349,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 75,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

