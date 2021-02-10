Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells 9,678 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $534,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE CIEN opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.84.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

