Insider Selling: Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Sells 31,000 Shares of Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $498,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,117 shares in the company, valued at $10,228,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE CAL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,666. The stock has a market cap of $603.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.47. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $647.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.50 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. Equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAL shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,772,000 after acquiring an additional 131,586 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Caleres by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,255,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,951 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 83,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Caleres by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 120,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Caleres by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 594,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

