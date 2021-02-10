Insider Buying: UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in UGI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of UGI by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 24,309 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 18,240 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.