Insider Buying: UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00.
Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82.
UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in UGI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of UGI by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 24,309 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 18,240 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Bank of America began coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.
About UGI
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.
Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.