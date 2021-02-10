Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) vs. United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Critical Survey

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Inphi has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Inphi and United Microelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inphi 0 6 7 0 2.54 United Microelectronics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Inphi presently has a consensus target price of $156.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.20%. United Microelectronics has a consensus target price of $5.30, indicating a potential downside of 48.29%. Given Inphi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inphi is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inphi and United Microelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inphi $365.64 million 23.85 -$72.91 million ($0.06) -2,789.00 United Microelectronics $4.93 billion 4.88 $272.65 million N/A N/A

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Inphi.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Inphi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Inphi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inphi and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inphi -10.22% 15.33% 5.29% United Microelectronics 12.68% 10.44% 6.02%

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Inphi on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures. Its solutions provide a high-speed interface between analog and mixed signals, and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, and data centers. The company also provides 25G to 600G high-speed analog and mixed semiconductor solutions for the communications market. Its products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also researches, develops, and manufactures products in the solar energy and LED industries. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

