Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INOV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Inovalon from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.10.

INOV opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,447.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,859 over the last three months. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

